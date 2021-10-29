Azerbaijanis return livestock belonging to resident of Armenia’s Kornidzor community

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the coordinated actions taken by the head of Tegh community Davit Ghulunts, Armenian and Russian border guards, the Azerbaijani side returned 106 sheep stolen from a resident of Kornidzor, Syunik Province on October 22, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of Tegh Municipality.

The community’s municipality also noted that the recent media reports by the Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan that the Azerbaijanis had entered the administrative territory of Kornidzor and stolen the livestock is misinformation. The municipality urged everyone not to distort any information, to wait for the official statements of the local municipality, noting that if necessary, they are ready to cooperate with everyone.