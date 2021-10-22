Vice Speaker of Parliament participates in Armenia Engineering Week 2021

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan participated in the 2021 Armenia Engineering Week, the Parliament’s press service said.

The event was also attended by Minister of High Technological Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan.

In his remarks the Vice Speaker presented the progress the sector has made in the past years. He said that in 2015 the sector had nearly 60 billion AMD turnover and 8,000 employees, but in 2020 the turnover comprised 200 billion drams and the number of employees was nearly 19,000. It is expected to raise the turnover to 500 billion drams and the number of employees to 35,000 by 2025.

He stated that this is the result of the public-private partnership, the policy run by the state.

“We must soon come up with a new draft law thanks to the cooperation of the Parliament and the high-tech ministry, which will signal the next development stages and priorities of our technology field”, Hakob Arshakyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan