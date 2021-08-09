President appoints new commander of 2nd Army Corps
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Vahram Grigoryan to serve as the new commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 16:36 “Unity between twin Armenian states is fundamental value” – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan to Artsakh counterpart
- 16:22 Armenian president appoints new military intelligence chief
- 16:20 At least 51 killed in Mali village raids
- 16:18 President appoints new commander of 2nd Army Corps
- 15:52 Afghanistan's Samangan province capital falls to Taliban
- 15:09 Hayastan bloc applies to high court over arrest of two MPs
- 14:40 Families of POWs gather outside government headquarters in Yerevan
- 14:18 Officers equipped with breathalyzer printers as police continues reforming patrol service
- 13:57 Russian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss ways to normalize situation at Armenian-Azeri border
- 13:04 Armenian parliament observes moment of silence in honor of Assyrian genocide victims
- 13:02 Acting FM, Secretary General Stanislav Zas discuss Armenia’s upcoming presidency at CSTO
- 12:52 Secretary of Security Council, CSTO Secretary-General discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation
- 12:42 Sarkissian congratulates Singapore’s Halimah Yacob on Independence Day
- 12:23 YSU with financial support of IDBank announces Scholarship Competition after war hero Gevorg Arshakyan
- 12:11 194,902 coronavirus vaccinations administered in Armenia so far
- 11:58 COVID-19: China punishes 30 officials for failure to contain latest outbreak
- 11:47 Uruguay’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia
- 11:19 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 140 new cases
- 11:14 “People of Armenia have spoken for stability and peace” – AGBU congratulates Pashinyan on new government formation
- 11:01 CSTO Secretary-General arrives in Armenia
- 10:00 Lawmakers to install committee heads
- 08.08-12:37 CSTO Secretary-General to visit Armenia
- 08.07-16:24 Tokyo 2020: Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov to be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at closing ceremony
- 08.07-15:29 Artsakh’s Ombudsman warns of clear and present danger posed by Azeri military presence near village
- 08.07-14:56 Azeri troops open fire at Armenian military positions in Syunik
14:16, 08.02.2021
Viewed 1885 times Greco-Roman Wrestling: Armenia’s Aleksanyan to clash with ROC's Evloyev for Olympic gold
08:55, 08.03.2021
Viewed 1742 times Pallone amendment is Washington’s first message to Aliyev – ANCA Executive Director
13:43, 08.04.2021
Viewed 1710 times Azerbaijan attempts to breach Armenian airspace, military UAV intercepted
14:53, 08.06.2021
Viewed 1586 times Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire
15:34, 08.02.2021
Viewed 1581 times “This bronze has the value of gold”- Team Armenia’s Artur Davtyan