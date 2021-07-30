Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh section of border

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. On July 30 the Azerbaijani armed forces again resorted to provocation in the Nakhijevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

“In particular, starting from 11:20 to 11:30, the Azerbaijani units opened fire from sniper rifles and various caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the border. The Azerbaijani fire was stopped after the response actions of the Armenian side. There are no victims from the Armenian side”, the statement says.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








