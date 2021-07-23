Azerbaijani serviceman brutally beaten by his co-serviceman in Karvachar - Exclusive footage

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency has received an exclusive footage made on July 23 from the border area of Karvachar, in which it is seen how an Azerbaijani soldier brutally beats another.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that an Azerbaijani soldier was killed by allegedly a sniper from the Armenian side in the same Karvachar border area, but the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said that on July 23, shots were fired at the Azerbaijani military base, which could be conditioned by an interpersonal incident between the Azerbaijani military.

Note that the video shows the same military base where the shootings took place.