3 Armenian servicemen receive slight injuries as a result of Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the Armenian positions in Gegharkunik Province on July 23 at about 17:00.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the shootings in the direction of the Armenian side took place after shootings in their own territory, which can be explained as an interpersonal incident. This is also evidenced by the fact that the Azerbaijani MoD informs in its press release that an Azerbaijani servicemen died as a result of the shootings from the Armenian side. The Defense Ministry of Armenia announces that the Armenian side did not take any action until the moment that the Azerbaijani side started to shoot in the direction of the Armenian border guards.

As a result of the intensive shooting caused by another Azerbaijani provocation 3 Armenian servicemen received slight injuries. Their lives are not in danger.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia strongly condemns the provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces, adding that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.