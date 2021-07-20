Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they shell Armenian positions at Yeraskh section of border
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Ministry released new details from the situation in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The ministry’s statement says:
“In the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours with the use of various caliber firearms. Mortars were also used regularly.
As of 23:00, the situation remains tense.
The Defense Ministry of Armenia warns again that any border provocation will receive a tough response, and the whole responsibility for the escalation of the situation falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan”.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan