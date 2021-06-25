Armenia's Football Federation prolongs contract with head coach Joaquín Caparrós
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia has extended the contract with the head coach of the Armenian national team Joaquín Caparrós until the end of 2022. ARMENPRESS reports, the FFA press service informed.
Caparrós has been leading the team since March 2020.
