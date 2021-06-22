Nearly 1000 Azerbaijani troops still illegally located on Armenian territory - Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1000 Azerbaijani troops continue being illegally located on the Armenian territory, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan told reporters today.

He stated that the number of Azerbaijani troops illegally located on the Armenian territory has not changed.

Commenting on the incidents taking places between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen on the border, he said they have declined.

“It is connected with the negotiation process which is in an active stage. Not much is said in order not to harm this process, the final results will be visible in the option which we will present”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan