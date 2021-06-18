Armenia election campaign: Day 12

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 12th day of the campaign.

“I have the Honor” alliance

-Press conference at their headquarters (12:00)

Bright Armenia party

-Arabkir administrative district, Yerevan (11:00)

Armenian National Congress party

-Meeting with voters at Ani Grand hotel (17:00)

-Press conference (13:00)

“Armenia” alliance led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

-Meeting at Yerevan’s Republic Square (19:00)

“Our Home Is Armenia” party

-Meeting near the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church (11:00)

Fair Armenia party

-Press conference (12:00)

Free Fatherland alliance

-Press conference (11:00)

National-Democratic Axis party

-Press conference