Pashinyan announces uncompromising fight against those who give election bribe

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list for the June 20 snap polls, says with a “steel” mandate he will deal with those who will try to oppose the electoral will of the Armenian citizens and have an illegal influence.

During the party’s pre-election campaign in Avshar community of Ararat province, Pashinyan said the fight against those who give election bribes continues in Armenia.

“Regular arrests have taken place. This time in the Malatia-Sebastia administrative district of Yerevan. No one must doubt in the following: firstly, with a steel hammer I will personally deal with all those who are trying to force the electoral will of the citizens of Armenia and have an illegal influence. I say that all those people, be they in the local self-government bodies, in private agencies, who will try to show an illegal influence on the citizens’ expression of will, I will personally deal with them with the “steel” mandate”, he said.

Pashinyan warned that on June 20 the times of the velvet will pass and the times of the “steel” mandate will come.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan