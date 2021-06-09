Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 June

Azerbaijani defense ministry says it returned Armenian serviceman captured on June 8

Azerbaijani defense ministry says it returned Armenian serviceman captured on June 8

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Azerbaijan says it has returned Armenian serviceman A. Katanyan to the Armenian authorities.

The serviceman, disoriented due to fog, has found himself in the territory under the Azerbaijani control on June 8.

Earlier the Azerbaijani defense ministry presented the Armenian serviceman as a saboteur, which was denied by the defense ministry of Armenia.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration