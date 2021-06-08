Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself in the territory under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The defense ministry also denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on the soldier being a saboteur.

 

