6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. 6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Armenian servicemen were carrying out engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base's protection area in the Gegharkunik province border section of Armenia, when Azerbaijan armed forces surrounded and captured them in the early morning of May 27.

“Necessary measures are being taken to return the captured servicemen,” the defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan