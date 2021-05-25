Armenian serviceman killed as result of firefight after Azeri troops opened fire

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry said that Junior Sergeant V. Khurshudyan (born 1989) was killed during a firefight which began after the Azerbaijani troops had opened fire at the border section of the Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province. The junior sergeant was a contract serviceman.

The Ministry of Defense said “Junior Sergeant V. Khurshudyan suffered a fatal gunshot wound as a result of the exchange of fire which started after the adversary opened fire”.

“The situation is now under control, there is no shooting,” the defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan