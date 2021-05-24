CSTO making efforts for peaceful solution of border tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a phone conversation with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas on may 24. Harutyunyan presented to Zas the situation created by the provocation of the Azerbaijani side and the developments of the recent days.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan once again emphasized the inadmissibility of encroachments on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and noted that the active role of the CSTO is also very important for the solution of the situation.

Stanislav Zas assured that the CSTO attentively monitors the developments over the situation and takes all necessary measures for a peaceful solution.