Armenia will take tough actions to stop Azerbaijan's aggression against its territory – Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia strictly condemns the encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and documents that the aggressive policy led by Azerbaijan violates the fundamental principles of the international law enshrined in the UN Charter, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the National Assembly of Armenia, authored by ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party.

The statement of the National Assembly records that the Azerbaijani armed forces infiltrated into the territory of Armenia in the direction of Sev Lich of Syunik Province on May 12, 2021 under the pretext of ''border clarifications'' and some engineering works near the borders of Syunik and went a few kilometers deep into the territory of Armenia, in the direction of Verishen community. Some hundreds of Azerbaijani servicemen continue remaining in the Armenian territory – some parts of Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces.

‘’Those actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces are inadmissible for the Republic of Armenia, which is an overt encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, and Armenia will in no case tolerate the existing situation. Considering the anti-Armenian, militaristic policy of Azerbaijan, the explicit aspirations of the Azerbaijani leadership towards the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia in the recent period, including the numerous announcements containing threats of using force, as well as the xenophobia propagated for decades at public level, the National Assembly of Armenia strongly condemns the encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and documents that the aggressive policy led by Azerbaijan violates the fundamental principles of the international law enshrined in the UN Charter, which gives Armenia the legitimate right to take all measures in line with the international law, the Constitution of Armenia and laws.

The National Assembly, as the top representative of the people of Armenia,

announces that resolute and tough meassures will be taken to stop the military aggression of Azerbaijan and protecting the people and the soveriegn territory of the Republic of Armenia,

Urges the international community to condemn the provocative measures of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, its threat to use force and actual use of force, which threatens the fragile regional peace and security'', reads teh statement issued by the National Assembly of Armenia.

The statement was unanimously adopted.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.

Armenia has officially applied to the CSTO for launching procedures in line with the Collective Security Treaty. Pashinyan has also sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for military assistance in line wit Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of 1997. French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the issue should be solved in the sidelines of the UNSC, expressing readiness to provide military assistance to the international efforts aimed at solving the situation.