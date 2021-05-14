Pashinyan turns to Putin for military assistance

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed during the National Assembly extraordinary session that he has sent a letter to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for military assistance in line with Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of 1997.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said that it was done after Azerbaijan failed to fully implement the top-level agreement on withdrawing its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia.