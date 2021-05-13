Armenia’s caretaker emergency situations minister departs for Moscow

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of emergency situations Andranik Piloyan has departed for Moscow, Russia, on a working visit on May 13, the ministry told Armenpress.

Director of the Rescue Service Armen Gasparyan accompanies the caretaker minister during the visit.

They will participate in the activities of the 13th international hall of Complex Security 2021 security devices of the CIS forces from may 14 to 16.

During the visit the Armenian delegation will visit the Russian National Crisis Management Center to get acquainted with the activity of the Center.

