Lawmaker Garo Paylan submits Armenian Genocide recognition legislation to Turkish Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker of Armenian descent Garo Paylan submitted a bill to the Turkish parliament’s presidency seeking to recognize the Armenian Genocide, remove the names of those responsible for the genocide from public locations and to amend the law on citizenship.

Paylan says the Turkish parliament must recognize the Armenian Genocide and that “106 years later the victims of the Armenian Genocide must reach justice.”

In his April 24 message, Paylan had said that in the issue of the Armenian Genocide justice can only be reached in Turkey. “If Turkey faces the Armenian Genocide, then it wouldn’t matter any more what the parliaments of other countries would say. The Armenian Genocide is being denied for 106 years, and this is why it remains the subject of discussion of parliaments of other countries.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan