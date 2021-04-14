Armenian Genocide survivor Ovsanna Mirkhanyan dies aged 106

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. One of the survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide Ovsanna Mirkhanyan has passed away at the age of 106 in Lenughi village of Armenia’s Armavir province, her son Sargis Mirkhanyan told Armenpress.

“She has undergone a complex surgery. Besides, she could not get out of bed because she fell in the yard. We are 5 children. My mother had 2 daughters in Syria, they both died”, Sargis Mirkhanyan said.

Ovsanna Mirkhanyan was the last Armenian Genocide survivor of the province. She was one of the heroes of the Eyewitness project of ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan