Goris Deputy Mayor informs about Azerbaijani hooliganism against van transporting bodies of victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Mayor of Goris town Irina Yolyan informs that overnight March 28-29 Azerbaijanis threw stones at a van transporting bodies of killed servicemen, breaking the windows of the van.

‘’The driver tells that he left Stepanakert at night, driving to Goris. There was a heavy fog. He felt that the car was attacked with tones. The incident took place at 01:30. The driver did not stop, continued driving and reached Goris. Finally who will ensure the safe movement of peaceful civilians?’’, ARMENPRESS reports Irina Yolyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding that there are facts showing the aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side, which must be recorded and measures should be taken to stop it.

A similar incident took place on March 25. Armenian motorists were unharmed after being assaulted in a stone throwing incident in a village of Artsakh, with perpetrators being Azerbaijani troops who were traveling escorted by Russian peacekeepers along a road in the territory of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani soldiers threw stones from their vehicles at Armenian residents of Artsakh who were traveling on the same road. “One of the motorists was able to avoid being hit, but the motorist driving behind him couldn’t,” Artsakh Interior Ministry spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“After the incident, the residents of the town immediately blocked the convoy from traveling further, and the Russian peacekeepers and the commanders of the Azerbaijani troops exited their vehicles and apologized,” Tadevosyan said.

The Russian commander said the Armenian motorist whose car was damaged will receive compensation.