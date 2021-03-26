Government to start working directly with SMEs, says Economy Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is grateful to all the organizations which had their investment in the country’s development process, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said during the 2nd annual forum of the Coordination Platform of Donor Organizations for Tavush on March 26.

“All know how cooperative is our government with all international organizations, we are trying to make our cooperation with the international organizations maximally effective, and so that ordinary people will feel major difference in their life. And this forum is obviously directed to his”, he said, adding that the government has many programs aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening the economic activity in rural communities and developing the rural communities in general.

According to the minister, there are many subvention programs which will launch soon.

“The government will start to work directly with small and medium enterprises so that the capital and knowledge will be more available to the ordinary people”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan