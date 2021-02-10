Post-war donations from Diaspora amount $27,000,000 – Hayastan Fund says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Armenians continue making donations to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, with post-war donations alone amounting to 27,000,000 dollars, the organization’s marketing and PR chief Ashot Barseghyan told ARMENPRESS.

When the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War began, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund initiated a worldwide fundraiser to help Artsakh. A total of 170,694,341 dollars was raised during the We Are Our Borders campaign.

“This money was collected through the efforts of the Armenian communities particularly from the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina and several other countries,” Barseghyan said, referring to the post-war donations.

Speaking about the post-war aid programs for Artsakh, Barseghyan mentioned that their fund has implemented the rebuilding and renovation of more than 1000 apartments and houses which were damaged during the war.

“Tens of thousands of our compatriots received financial assistance of 300,000 and 68,000 plus 15,000 drams with the resources transferred to the government. Besides, a huge quantity of humanitarian aid was taken to Artsakh, such as high-capacity power generators, vehicles and various other aid,” Barseghyan said.

Among the priorities of the Hayastan Fund’s programs are the rehabilitation treatment of wounded servicemen, the housing issue of displaced citizens, support to the healthcare system and food supplies to those in need.

He said the fund is assisting the military rehabilitation center in Yerevan and is providing humanitarian support to numerous other medical facilities.

Regarding the planned construction of apartments in Artsakh with the funds of their organization, Barseghyan said this project requires big resources and it is still under discussion.

Reporting by Van Novikov

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan