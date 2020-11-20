France ready to support protection of cultural, religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh – Macron

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. France is ready to provide full support for the protection of cultural and religious heritage in and around Nagorno Karabakh, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

“France is ready to provide, within the framework of UNESCO, with the Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflicts, its expertise and full support for the protection of the cultural and religious heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surroundings,” Macron said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan