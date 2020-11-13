Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Exchange of bodies of NK war victims kicks off

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed about the launch of the process of exchange of bodies of Nagorno Karabakh war victims, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''The exchange takes place under the coordination of the Russian peacekeeping mission and the participation of the ICRC and the State Service of Emergency Situation of the Republic of Artsakh’', Harutyunyan said.





