Azerbaijan's Aliyev tried to mislead the special envoy of the President of Iran with his false state

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Referring to the historical-cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh, in a meeting with the special envoy of the President of Iran Abbas Araghchi, president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev deliberately made false claims that cultural and religious monuments of Artsakh, particularly mosques are in ruins.

ARMENPRESS reports that according to experts, it's not surprising that Azerbaijan, after purposefully bombing Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Church twice, speaks about the protection of cultural and religious monuments.

The Azerbaijani leader should be reminded that in contrast to the Baku authorities, by the decision of which one of the 19th-century mosques in the center of Baku was demolished in 2017, by the efforts of the leadership of Artsakh the Shushi Mosque was fully restored and reconstructed.