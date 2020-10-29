Italian city of Asolo recognizes Artsakh independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Asolo, Italy, has recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, Chair of the Union of Armenian Talents of Italy Valentina Karakhanyan told Armenpress.

The City Council recognized Artsakh’s independence unanimously.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan