EAEU session to discuss movement of people within the Union during COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The issue of movement of people within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be discussed at the upcoming session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Technical Regulation at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Victor Nazarenko told reporters in Yerevan, asked why Russia doesn’t open its air border for the citizens of Armenia.

He said the upcoming session will discuss the issue of setting new approach mechanisms for the movement of citizens within the Union, taking into account the real picture of COVID-19 figures.

Russia has opened its air borders for the citizens of the EAEU member states, except for the citizens of Armenia due to COVID-19.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 9.

