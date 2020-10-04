Azerbaijani people are hostages of their own dictatorial regime and Turkey – Artsakh President says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says the people of Azerbaijan are the ones who are going to suffer the consequences of the Azerbaijani and Turkish leadership’s fake geopolitical ambitions and mania to stay in power.

Harutyunyan spoke live in an online address amid the Azeri attacks. He said it is necessary to continue the fight against the Azerbaijani authorities.

“I want us all together to fight against the Azerbaijani authorities, but not the Azerbaijani people. I want our Armenians to understand that the Azerbaijani people are the hostages of their dictatorial regime and at the hands of Turkey. The people of Azerbaijan are suffering because of their authorities’ fake geopolitical ambitions and mania to stay in power. They are suffering because it is the peaceful people who will bear the consequences of this all. The people of Azerbaijan will be the victim at the hands of their own authorities and Turkey. That is why we must fight a globally united struggle against the Azerbaijani authorities. And you know the types of this struggle. The Aliyev family will answer for everything,” Harutyunyan said.

Addressing the citizens of Armenia and Armenians in the Diaspora, Harutyunyan highly appreciated the unity and support.

“Dear countrymen in Armenia and the Diaspora, this is actually a sacred, patriotic war,” he said.

“I want us all to unite around the authorities, because today more than ever before is the role of the Armenia and Artsakh authorities high, it is high, responsible and crucial,” he said, thanking Armenians for their unity.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan