Artsakh shoots down another Azeri attacking drone

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ministry of Defense representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan reports that the Artsakh military have downed another Azerbaijani attacking UAV in the morning of September 29.

“We again shot down a UAV,” he said.

The total number of downed adversary UAVs reached 50.

“Because this is sacred land, because we know no retreat, because volunteers aren’t giving their places at the huge queues in registration points, because the sons of Cabinet members are volunteering to join the military. I am proud of you, Armenian nation,” he said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

The Artsakhi military suffered 84 killed servicemen with over 120 wounded.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, 4 gunships, 50 UAVs, 80 tanks and armored vehicles, 1 warplane and 82 other military vehicles.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan