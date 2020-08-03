YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The information published by the avia.pro website claiming that Turkish F-16 fighter jets have flown near to the Armenian border and were at one point only “56 kilometers (airstrike proximity) away from Yerevan” has been denied by the Armenian military as fake news.

“This information is false”, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

The avia.pro website claimed in an article that the Turkish fighter jets flew in Azerbaijani airspace and approached Armenia and were “56 kilometers away from Yerevan”, a "distance of airstrikes".

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan