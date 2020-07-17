Armenian PM appoints Artak Davtyan Chairman of Military Industry Committee
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister, Artak Davtyan has been appointed Chairman of the Military Industry Committee.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
