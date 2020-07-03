63.2% of survey respondents trust Armenia’s authorities, 23.8% - parliamentary opposition

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. 63.2% of the respondents of a survey, conducted by MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, trust Armenia’s authorities, whereas the 23.8% trust the parliamentary opposition.

87.6% trust Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Director of MPG LLC Aram Navasardyan said during a press conference.

“We asked the citizens to what extent they trust the aforementioned: 3.6% said they fully trust the extra-parliamentary opposition, 21.7% said they rather trust, 4.5% said they fully trust the parliamentary opposition, 19.3% - rather trust, 22% said they fully trust the authorities, 41.2% said they rather trust, 57.1% said they fully trust the PM, 30.5% said they rather trust”, he said.

The survey was conducted by phone. A total of 1,002 citizens participated in the survey. Alternative research error – 3%. The selection is representative according to the age-sex and place of residence of Armenian citizens. The survey was conducted from June 10 to 27.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan