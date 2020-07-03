88.1% of survey respondents positively assess Armenian PM’s activity

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. 88.1% of the respondents of a survey, conducted by MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, positively assess Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s activity.

“49.4% of the respondents assess the PM’s activity fully positive, 38.7% - rather positive”, Director of MPG LLC Aram Navasardyan said during a press conference.

Navasardyan said 18.4% of the respondents said their expectations after Pashinyan’s election as PM have been fully justified, 66.7% said they have been justified to some extent.

“We also asked the citizens how they assess Pashinyan as a politician, and 53.9% of the respondents said fully positive, 34.6% - rather positive”, he said.

The survey was conducted by phone. A total of 1,002 citizens participated in the survey. Alternative research error – 3%. The selection is representative according to the age-sex and place of residence of Armenian citizens. The survey was conducted from June 10 to 27.

