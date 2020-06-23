Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Medical worker dies of coronavirus in Armenia

Medical worker dies of coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan informed that a medica worker has died of coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Torosyan said during a press conference on June 23.

''We already have a victim from medical staff and this is one also a reason why we emphasize that the protection of the medical staff is of key importance'', Torosyan said.

21,006 cases have been reported in Armenia by June 23. 10,144 have recovered. 10.364 are active cases. Death toll is 372. A total of 98,117 tests have been done. Another 126 patients with coronavirus have died of other reasons.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration