Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case begins

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials over the 2008 March 1 case kicked off today.

The ex-President is attending the court hearing.

Earlier the court approved the appeal of Kocharyan’s attorneys, and the 2nd President was released from jail on a 2 billion AMD bail.

The case also includes former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former chief of staff of the Presidential administration Armen Gevorgyan.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged with overthrowing Constitutional order during 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan.