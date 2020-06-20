It was not and cannot be political decision – Alen simonyan refers to judicial processes

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia representing the ruling ‘’My Step’’ bloc Alen Simonyan assures that the court decisions over the cases of Robert Kocharyan or others are simply legal processes, ARMENPRESS reports Simonyan said following the session of ‘’My Step’’ parliamentary faction, answering the question if the authorities are concerned over the release of Kocharyan from jail.

Alen Simonyan assured that they are not concerned with that issue, but they are concerned over the wrath of the people who think that they catch someone and set free someone else. ‘’We learn about court decisions together with everyone, I mean when they become public. We do not cathch or set free anyone. It was not a political decision and cannot be such a political decision in Armenia. The legal process continues’’, Simonyan said, noting that in the past Kocharyan had been released again but later detained.

Kocharyan had been in detention since June 25 2019. He is accused of overthrowing the Constitutional order in 2008.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan