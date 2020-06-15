Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev has resigned. ARMENPRESS reports, citing ‘’Ria Novosti’’, the resignation is because of the scandal over the sale of radio frequency.

‘’In today’s difficult situation, when the country withstands the challenge of coronavirus and struggles against its economic consequences, the Government should work in a stable manner, enjoying the full trust of the people, while this uncertain situation impedes the works of the Government. For the mentioned reasons I have decided to put down my powers as the Prime Minister’’, reads the statement of Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev.

A scandal erupted in mid-May over illicit sale of radio frequency to a mobile operator. A number of MPs believe the Prime Minister is involved in the economic crime.

Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev assumed the Office of Prime Minister in 2018.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan