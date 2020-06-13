Armenia NSS issues statement over leakage of data of COVID-19 patients

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Security Service issued a statement over the leakage of data of citizens infected with the novel coronavirus, as well as their direct contacts.

The statement says:

“According to media reports, data of nearly 3500 coronavirus infected patients and their direct contacts in Armenia have been publicized by Azerbaijani hackers.

The National Security Service takes respective actions to clarify the details of the leakage of personal data of these people, as well as to find out the perpetrators”.

Information security expert Samvel Martirosyan said on Facebook that Azerbaijanis have publicized the data of nearly 3,500 coronavirus infected Armenians and direct contacts.

