Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry told Armenpress.

Highlighting Mr. Gasparyan’s military biography, the defense minister expressed confidence that he will make all efforts to serve his knowledge and entire professional potential for fulfilling the tasks set before the armed forces at the highest level.

Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan in turn thanked for the trust and stated that the structure led by him will be based on the idea of a team work which will lead to the desirable result.

Issues relating to the ongoing anti-epidemic measures in the armed forces were discussed during the meeting.

