Vahe Ghazaryan appointed Police Chief of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Vahe Ghazaryan Chief of Police, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Arman Sargsyan has been relieved from the post of Police Chief of Armenia.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





