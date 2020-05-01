Armenia’s coronavirus cases reach 2,148

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. 82, new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,148.

The number of people who recovered from the virus has increased by 48. The total number of recoveries has reached 977.

One more patient (27-year-old woman) has died. The death toll has reached 33.

The active cases are 1136.

So far, 22,177 people have passed testing.



Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan