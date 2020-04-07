Armenia enabled to import food products, medicine without customs duty from non-EEU countries

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. All Eurasian Economic Union countries, including Armenia, have been enabled to import a number of top priority products from non-EEU countries without customs duties, Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan told ARMENPRESS.

He described the measure as an opportunity of new markets for Armenian businesses, as well as an additional way to restrain potential price hikes.

The decision was made on April 3 by the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Council.

Simonyan said the decision covers products of “critical import” significance, such as buckwheat, rye, potato, onion, garlic, cabbage, carrot, pepper, baby food, medication. The decision will also cover some medical equipment, such as endoscopes or special thermometers.

Simonyan reminded an earlier decision by the EEU’s governing board on imposing a ban on exports of a number of priority products to non-member countries. For example, buckwheat can’t be exported to non-member states, but it can be imported on zero customs duty. Simonyan said this move is done to maintain balance to avoid a possible shortage within the union.

The food products are exempt from customs duties for three months starting April 1, while medical equipment for 6 months.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan