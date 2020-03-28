Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Coronavirus cases reach 372 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 372, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said as of March 27, 10:00.

Overall, 2172 people have tested negative.

28 patients have recovered.

On March 26 the first death case from coronavirus has been registered in Armenia.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

