Office of Armenian PM’s spouse releases details from recent meeting with Melania Trump

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Office of spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan released details from the March 4 meeting of Mrs. Hakobyan with US First Lady Melania Trump in Washington D.C..

Mrs. Hakobyan’s spokesperson Hasmik Harutyunyan told Armenpress that the meeting was held before the International Women of Courage Award.

“Before the award Anna Hakobyan and Melania Trump held a brief meeting. First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Anna Hakobyan’s visit to the United States and highlighted her participation to the Award. In her turn Anna Hakobyan introduced the activities of the two foundations chaired by her. Both sides talked about their role and mission, and in this context emphasized the importance of the role of women. Anna Hakobyan and Melania Trump also discussed the holding of the Award and stated that such events are very important and serve as a great example, as well as inspire the other women”, Hasmik Harutyunyan said.

On March 4 Armenian PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan participated in the annual International Women of Courage Award in Washington D.C. at the invitation of the US Department of State.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan