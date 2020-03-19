Arman Sargsyan appointed Police Chief

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Arman Sargsyan has been relieved from the posts of acting Police Chief and Deputy Police Chief and has been appointed Police Chief, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

President Sarkissian appointed Arman Sargsyan Police Chief based on the relevant proposal of PM Pashinyan.

Arman Sargsyan was the acting Police Chief since former Police Chief Valeri Osipyan's dismmisal.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan