Azerbaijani military opens cross-border heavy machine gun fire at Armenia troops

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops opened heavy machine gun fire across the Armenia border (Ijevan area) in the direction of Armenian combat positions around 12:00-12:30, March 13, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“There are no damages or victims as a result of the shooting,” she said, adding that the Azerbaijani ceasefire violation stopped after Armenia’s response shots.

She said that Azerbaijani media reports on Armenia having opened fire in the direction of Abbasbeyli village are false. “Armenian Armed Forces remain committed to the adopted tactics and do not fire in the direction of settlements”.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





