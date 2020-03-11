Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Ukraine’s capital Kiev shuts schools, mass events to prevent spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS.  Ukraine’s capital Kiev will close schools and universities from March 12 until the end of month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said today, reports Reuters.

He said the city would also restrict mass events in the capital, including concerts and conferences. Cinemas and entertainment areas in shopping malls will also close.

Ukraine has so far reported one coronavirus case. The patient arrived from Italy.





