Armenia, Georgia have huge untapped potential: Bilateral high-level talks held in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Georgian high-level talks in an extended format were held today in Tbilisi.

Welcoming Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation in Georgia, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the two sides have a broad agenda of issues to discuss today.

“We will cover all the issues that are important both for the Armenian and the Georgian side. I want to highlight the issue of the democratic development of our countries and the regional peace. This is the base for the economic development of our states. All conflicts in the region should be solved peacefully”, the Georgian PM said. He introduced Georgia’s aspirations of the Euro-Atlantic integration space, stating that that is the decision of their people. PM Gakharia said they welcome Armenia’s cooperation within the Eastern Partnership framework.

“As you said, the democratic development of our countries is the base for our security and economic development. I am confident that our meeting today will be one more step to move forward on the democratic path”, the Georgian PM said at the meeting.

In turn the Armenian PM said there is a huge potential in the relations of the two countries which is still not utilized. According to him, the complete utilization of this potential is a key part of their agenda. Pashinyan said Armenia and Georgia have numerous opportunities to raise the economic cooperation to a completely new level.

“In this regard democracy again has a vital significance. We respect Georgia’s aspirations for Euro-Atlantic space integration. Our countries have a little bit different visions on security systems. But I think that we have a common vision on our securities. Armenia cannot be a security threat for Georgia, and vice versa. Paying official visit to Georgia shortly after assuming the office of the prime minister for the first time I proposed to put this particular formula on the base of our future relations”, the Armenian PM said.

Pashinyan added that Armenia welcomes Georgia position according to which all conflicts should be solved exclusively peacefully.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia today on an official visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan